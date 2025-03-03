Rwanda: How Rwanda Is Moving to Address Healthcare Gaps Left By USAID Freeze

The government is moving to address a number of healthcare funding gaps left behind by the USAID freeze which has affected various projects and activities related to public health.

In February, days after taking office, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt on nearly all foreign assistance as part of his "America First" policy, a development that stopped many USAID-related activities in different countries.

In the health sector for example, the US administration spared only the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the world's leading HIV initiative, which supports more than 20 million people living with HIV.

According to health minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the freeze has affected areas such as maternal and child health, malaria control, health systems strengthening, and education of healthcare students, including nurses and midwives in line with the 4x4 strategy introduced in 2023 to quadruple the number of healthcare workers in Rwanda over the next four years.

Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, March 2, Nsanzimana said the funding freeze has created a sudden gap but noted that the Ministry of Health has been working to develop a clear plan moving forward, and this includes reducing costs and prioritising urgent healthcare needs such as those related to medication, health facility operations, and education for healthcare professions.

"The fear I want to allay is that that we were not being sustained by only aid. There were other efforts by the country itself and these were contributing a big part," he said.

He added that there are ways to cut costs, for example, a five-day event could be reduced to three days to save money, and some short training programs can be held virtually using IT tools.

Despite such challenges, Nsanzimana emphasised that Rwanda is committed to owning its healthcare systems and taking responsibility.

"This is our health, this is our system, and we can't go back. So we have only one option, and that is our determination; that is our strength. We are going even to think beyond the traditional ways. We're going to own our systems, our health, because we can't delegate to someone else," he said.

This week, such funding-related issues will be discussed at the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) 2025, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from March 2-5.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Amref Health Africa, is the continent's largest public health event. It will bring together global health leaders, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss solutions for Africa's pressing health challenges, ranging from Universal Health Coverage to resilient and equitable healthcare systems.

In a press conference held ahead of the event, Dr. Claudia Shilumani, Director for External Relations and Strategic Engagement at the Africa CDC, said African countries need to think about how they will fund their healthcare systems as well as working toward self-reliance. "That will come from us manufacturing our own medical countermeasures - therapeutics, diagnostics, as well as vaccines," she said.

Dr. Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO of Amref Health Africa, suggested that the focus during this period should be on protecting the communities that were beneficiaries of the funds now being cut. He emphasized the need to shift the mindset from relying on external resources to safeguarding vulnerable populations.

"If we shift our mindset to say, 'how do we protect the vulnerable communities that were the recipients of this promise,' that should be our first step," he noted.