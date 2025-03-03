Kenya: Samuel Tompoi Honoured As a Hero After Fatal Shooting in Haiti

3 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, has mourned the late Samuel Tompoi as a hero and ambassador who lost his life in the line of duty while defending global peace.

Tompoi was shot dead by armed gangs on Sunday during a security operation aimed at combating gang violence in Haiti.

The officer was among over 600 Kenyan officers working as part of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti since June 2024.

Kanja assured that the well-being of the officers deployed for the mission in Haiti remains a top priority for the Kenyan government, and there is constant communication with the team to ensure they receive the necessary support.

The late Tompoi's family expressed their appreciation for the support they have received from the National Police Service since the loss of their son.

The IG was accompanied by Deputy Inspectors Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service).

Also present were State House Controller Katoo Ole Metito and National Police Service Commissioner John Ole Moyaki, among other government officials.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.