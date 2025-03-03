Kenya: Ruto Lauds Sakaja's 'Courage' for Apologizing Over Stima Plaza Garbage Dumping

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Sunday revealed his intervention to end tensions between Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the Kenya Power following a dramatic standoff.

The dispute saw the county government dump waste outside Stima Plaza in retaliation for a power disconnection at City Hall.

Speaking at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu, Ruto revealed that he had personally called both Governor Sakaja and Kenya Power management to demand an immediate resolution to the row.

The President criticized the public confrontation, emphasizing that such actions tarnish Nairobi's reputation and disrupt efforts to position the city as a model for progress and development.

"I want to thank our Governor. Recently, they made a mistake. I gave him a call, and those others, I called them and told them, listen, you must end this behavior," Ruto said.

The dispute erupted after Kenya Power disconnected power at City Hall over what it claimed was an outstanding electricity bill.

In retaliation, Nairobi County workers dumped garbage outside the utility firm's headquarters, sparking public outcry and embarrassment for both parties.

However, following President Ruto's intervention, Sakaja later issued a public apology, acknowledging that the move was inappropriate.

Ruto commended Sakaja for taking responsibility and apologizing, saying it takes a strong and courageous leader to admit mistakes.

"This Governor apologized. It takes a strong, courageous leader to say 'I am sorry.' Governor, congratulations for apologizing," he stated.

On Wednesday, Sakaja expressed regret over the dumping of garbage outside Stima Plaza at the height of the dispute with Kenya Power between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Koskei meeting

Speaking to the press at City Hall, Sakaja ordered the removal of garbage trucks that had blocked entrances to the building owned by the utility company, following a summon by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

"It was unfortunate that one of the trucks tipped garbage. That was not the intention, and that is why the garbage was cleared in less than 30 minutes," he stated.

He distanced himself from the dumping incident and said internal action would be taken against those responsible.

Sakaja also directed the immediate restoration of water supply to Stima Plaza, cut off as part of City Hall's efforts to pressure Kenya Power into settling outstanding wayleave fees.

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Sakaja's vision to transform Nairobi, urging collaboration between county officials, national government agencies, and private sector stakeholders to ensure the city's continued growth.

He emphasized that Nairobi must set an example as the face of Kenya's development, rather than engaging in unnecessary conflicts that hinder progress.

"We must now pick up from there and move forward together as a city to build a strong city and a strong nation," Ruto said