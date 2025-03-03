Kenya: Kisumu Residents Urge Raila to Expand Consultations Ahead of Deal With Ruto

Kisumu — Kisumu residents have called on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to broaden his consultations as he prepares to join the broad-based government.

Speaking on Sunday, the locals expressed support for his engagement with Kenyans but urged him to also consult religious groups, civil society, and the youth.

Job Mandela emphasized that while they back Raila's efforts, discussions should not be confined to ODM, as many Kenyans support the process.

"Raila is consulting on our behalf, and we are fully behind him," he said, adding that he should resist intimidation or coercion and focus on strengthening ties with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Let no politician, especially within ODM, derail this process. We want it concluded quickly so that we get into government," he added.

Joe Obuya cautioned Raila against falling for political traps ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that the same politicians urging him to abandon talks with President William Ruto had misled him before.

"We want to assure Raila that the 6 million-plus who voted for him in 2022 support him in negotiating on our behalf," he said, stressing that the government must prioritize service delivery.

He pointed to Raila's past collaboration with former President Mwai Kibaki, which led to tangible benefits for Kenyans, and urged a similar outcome in his engagement with Ruto.

Lilian Onyango, a businesswoman in Kisumu, expressed anticipation for the formalization of the agreement, citing hopes for peace and stability.

"We want unity and an end to demonstrations that lead to destruction and loss of lives. I support Baba working with Ruto for the sake of the country," she said.

Raila Calls for Unity and Full Implementation of the Constitution

Speaking during the burial of Baringo Senator William Cheptumo on Saturday, President Ruto urged leaders to set aside political interests and prioritize national unity.

Since losing the African Union Commission chairmanship bid, Raila has been consulting within his ODM party and in his Nyanza stronghold, engaging grassroots leaders, elders, and county officials. He has called for patriotism and urged Kenyans to abandon political suspicion.

"We must ensure that our constitution, which is rated among the best in the world, is fully implemented," he said. "Once this is done, bad governance and corruption will be relegated to the museum."

Raila also emphasized the need for equitable resource distribution and a stronger parliamentary role in governance.

Ruto Pushes for Opposition Collaboration

President Ruto has hinted at upcoming political realignments, pushing for a collaboration agreement with opposition parties, starting with ODM.

"We need to be patriotic about Kenya. We can disagree, but we must never disagree on the destiny of Kenya," he said.

Ruto dismissed leaders opposing his unity efforts, even as figures in the opposition--led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua--begin forming alliances to challenge his leadership in 2027.

"It doesn't matter who you are or what you believe in. We share a country and a destiny. If Kenya succeeds, we all succeed. If Kenya fails, none of us succeeds," Ruto said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi echoed Ruto's sentiments, urging both Raila and Ruto's supporters to embrace their unity.

"Raila and Ruto were the main contenders in 2022. If they are now working together to unite the country, why should their supporters be angry?" Wetang'ula asked.

He further warned against political hostility, quoting historian Ali Mazrui: "When elephants fight, the grass suffers. But when elephants make love, the grass suffers even more."