South Africa: The DA Stands Firm On Zero VAT Increases Regardless of Reckless ANC Gamble

press release

It is a shame that the ANC is willing to risk South Africa's economic stability in a desperate attempt to force a tone-deaf 0.75% VAT increase down the throats of South Africans.

Just as the ANC refused to listen to objections from its coalition partners in the lead-up to its failed February Budget, the ANC now refuses to cut the fat. Instead, the formerly "pro-poor" ANC continues with its campaign to increase VAT. This when we all know that resilient South Africans across the board are stretched to breaking point.

The DA refuses to be held hostage or intimidated by the ANC's blatant threat to approach the EFF to pass this VAT-based budget. This is not responsible or collaborative governance--it is reckless and places further strain on the economy.

In contrast to the ANC, the DA continues to advocate for credible pro-growth, pro-jobs and actual alternatives that focus on efficiency. We can do this by spending smarter and capacitating SARS, rather than raising taxes on a struggling economy.

Government inefficiency is not hard to find or eliminate. National Treasury is already aware of many areas. In the 2020 Supplemental Budget to address a national emergency, Treasury temporarily stopped allocating resources to programmes with a history of poor performance. Contrary to the ANC's false narrative, we don't have a revenue problem, it's a problem of political will.

The DA stands for responsible financial leadership that does not sacrifice the future of our nation for short-term political gains. Our message to a backdoor ANC and EFF deal is to do your worst. We will do our best.