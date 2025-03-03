Angola: Continued Participation of Children in Preservation of Culture Defended

Luana — The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, on Saturday defended the continued participation of children in carnival as a way of preserving Angolan culture.

The minister, who was speaking during the exhibition of children's carnival groups, said that this act is a way of preserving the carnival, an important popular event that involves the national culture, from the oldest to the youngest generations.

"This manifestation is a way to pass on the testimony of the elders to the children, because it preserves our cultural identity in them," he said.

As for the carnival, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence, Filipe Zau said that it is a unique moment to highlight the importance of the carnival in terms of independence, above all as a testimony and transmission of cultural values. ANM/MEL/SEC/AMP