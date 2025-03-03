Angola: Continued Participation of Children in Preservation of Culture Defended

1 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luana — The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, on Saturday defended the continued participation of children in carnival as a way of preserving Angolan culture.

The minister, who was speaking during the exhibition of children's carnival groups, said that this act is a way of preserving the carnival, an important popular event that involves the national culture, from the oldest to the youngest generations.

"This manifestation is a way to pass on the testimony of the elders to the children, because it preserves our cultural identity in them," he said.

As for the carnival, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence, Filipe Zau said that it is a unique moment to highlight the importance of the carnival in terms of independence, above all as a testimony and transmission of cultural values. ANM/MEL/SEC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.