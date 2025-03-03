Rwanda: Gen Muhoozi in Rwanda for Military Pact

Kigali, Rwanda — Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is in Rwanda for a high-profile meeting with President Paul Kagame, ChimpReports has reported.

According to ChimpReports, Muhoozi's visit follows a series of high-level security meetings between Uganda and Rwanda, including a recent cross-border security meeting held in Mbarara, Uganda, on February 27, 2025, where representatives from both nations discussed efforts to strengthen security cooperation and ease movement of goods and people between the two countries.

The Mbarara security meeting played a pivotal role in shaping the ongoing military collaboration between Uganda and Rwanda.

Muhoozi's visit also comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Great Lakes region, particularly in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have seized key territories, prompting international condemnation.

In the past fortnight Muhoozi has made several announcements on social media platform X about the trip to Kigali.

"When I'm in Kigali, I will also sign a Defence Pact between Uganda and Rwanda," said Muhoozi.

"Anyone who attacks any of our countries will have declared war on both countries," he added, before departing for Kigali.