Africa: Anne-Marie Nguessan - the Architect of the Elephants' Image

In the shadow of the spotlight that illuminated the achievements of the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), one woman worked with discretion and determination to shape the image of the national team. Anne-Marie Nguessan, the Communications Manager of the Ivorian Football Federation and Team Media Officer for the Elephants, embodies professionalism, calmness, and selflessness. Always composed, she anticipates potential crises, and ensures that information circulates accurately and transparently.

Her commitment goes beyond words. Every decision made, every conference organized, every message shared bears the mark of her dedication and love for Ivorian football. In a field still largely dominated by men, she has established herself through the strength of her work and the quality of her expertise, becoming a reference in sports communication in Africa.

A meeting with a woman who shapes the image of Ivorian football with passion and rigor.

What are your main responsibilities as the Communications Manager for the Ivorian national team?

First of all, I would like to thank CAF for this wonderful opportunity to speak. I also want to express my deep gratitude to the president of the Ivorian Football Federation, Yacine Idriss Diallo, who placed his trust in me by appointing me to this position.

My role involves managing all communication around the national team. This includes managing relationships with the media, both local and international, as well as preparing and distributing official information about our team. I am also responsible for organizing pre- and post-match press conferences and overseeing content shared on our various communication platforms. Additionally, I assist the players and staff in their communication during gatherings.

In short, my role is to ensure that the image of the national team remains positive and consistent.

You are one of the few women in this role within a men's team. What challenges did you face to make your mark in this environment?

I've never defined myself based on my gender. To me, what matters most is competence. I was appointed to this position not because I'm a woman, but because I had the necessary qualifications to carry out the task.

The president of the Ivorian Football Federation believed that my background as a professional journalist qualified me to take on this responsibility. My goal has always been to showcase my skills and demonstrate my expertise in this field without seeking to stand out merely as a woman.

As communications manager, have you found it difficult to balance managing the public image of the team and the reality behind the scenes, especially when Jean-Louis Gasset left?

It was a difficult time for the entire team. Jean-Louis Gasset did an excellent job since his arrival in Côte d'Ivoire. His departure, following a heavy defeat (4-0 against Equatorial Guinea), was a tough moment.

We knew that, as a coach, he understood the demands of the job: when results are good, everything is fine, but when there is a setback, he is often the first to pay the price. During this transition, we had to demonstrate professionalism and put our emotions aside. We ensured that the communication remained smooth and controlled, to maintain the stability of the team.

How does being a woman influence your way of working and interacting with the players and coaching staff?

Of course, the players and staff see a woman, but first and foremost, they see a competent professional capable of accomplishing the mission entrusted to me.

It's true that, perhaps, as a woman, I bring a different sensitivity to my approach. But ultimately, what matters is my commitment, seriousness, and ability to meet the expectations of the Federation, the coaching staff, and the players.

What is your greatest pride in your role?

My greatest pride is having contributed to the professionalization of communication for the national team. But beyond that, participating in organizing the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire was a significant experience.

As a project leader within the Local Organizing Committee (COCAN) and media officer for the Federation, I had the chance to play a key role in this major event. Despite the challenges faced, we managed to handle crisis periods professionally. The victory of our team at home was the culmination of a collective effort carried out with rigor, faith, and solidarity--values that our president Yacine Idriss Diallo instilled in all members of the national team.

What advice would you give to young girls wanting to enter the world of sports, particularly in communication?

The first piece of advice I would give is to cultivate passion. Without passion, it's difficult to move forward in this demanding field.

It's not about waiting for opportunities just because you are a woman. You must work, assert yourself through your talent and professionalism, and never seek a position based solely on gender. What moves you forward is your work and perseverance.

It's also essential to believe in yourself, never give up despite the obstacles. The sports world is still largely male-dominated, but that doesn't mean women can't excel. What matters is ensuring that you are defined by the quality of your work, not your gender. Your results will speak for you.

Finally, I encourage all young women to get involved in sports-related professions because their presence is valuable. We have the ability to bring a unique touch, a different approach, and that's what makes us strong.