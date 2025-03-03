Tanzanian Speaker Calls for Urgent Investment in Youth to Harness Demographic Dividend

Dar es Salaam — Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Akson, has called for bold and immediate investments in young people to unlock the demographic dividend and accelerate sustainable development across Africa and Asia.

Speaking at the African and Asian Parliamentarians' Meeting on Population and Development in Dar es Salaam on Monday, February 24, Akson emphasized that youth empowerment must be at the center of national policies to ensure that rapid population growth translates into economic prosperity rather than a crisis.

"We must take deliberate and coordinated measures to harness the demographic dividend by empowering our youth and ensuring their active participation in economic development," Akson told parliamentarians gathered from across Africa and Asia.

The conference, organized by the Asian Population and Development Association (APDA) in collaboration with the African Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (FPA) and Tanzania's Parliamentary Association on Population and Development (TPAPD), provided a platform for legislators to discuss legislative and policy reforms needed to advance population and development goals.

The event also drew support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Japan Trust Fund (JTF), underscoring the urgency of population-centered development strategies.

A Demographic Window of Opportunity

Africa's population is projected to double to two billion by 2050, with young people making up the majority. Experts argue that if this youthful population is equipped with quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, it could drive unprecedented economic transformation. However, failure to act could lead to social unrest, increased poverty, and economic stagnation.

According to UNFPA, 42 percent of Africa's population is under the age of 50, a figure that presents both an opportunity and a challenge. While life expectancy has improved and maternal mortality has declined, critical gaps remain in access to education, employment, and reproductive health services.

"Young people constitute a significant proportion of our population, and their neglect is a ticking time bomb that could hinder progress," Akson warned.

Tanzania, she said, has made strides in youth empowerment through initiatives such as free education from primary to secondary school, expanded student loan schemes, and a national skills development program that equips young people with vocational and technical expertise.

"We have also launched youth entrepreneurship funds to support start-ups and small businesses and expanded digital education programs to enhance ICT proficiency among our youth," Akson said.

Despite such efforts, structural barriers persist, limiting young people's access to quality jobs and economic opportunities.

Parliamentarians agreed to take immediate action to empower youth at a recent meeting organized by Asian and African parliamentarians. Credit: Kizito Makoye/IPS

Sexual and Reproductive Health: A Key Pillar of Development

Akson also stressed the importance of investing in sexual and reproductive health education to ensure young people, particularly girls, can make informed choices about their futures.

"We risk derailing our development trajectory if we fail to invest in young people's sexual and reproductive health and rights," she said.

The UNFPA has consistently underscored that access to reproductive health services is essential for economic and social progress. While contraceptive use has increased in many countries, adolescent pregnancies, gender-based violence, and harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) remain widespread.

UNFPA Tanzania Country Representative Mark Schreiner noted that despite progress, "maternal mortality rates remain unacceptably high, with only a few African countries on track to meet the SDG target of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030."

Similarly, although more women are using modern contraception voluntarily, millions of adolescent girls still lack access to critical reproductive health services due to social stigma, policy gaps, and inadequate funding.

Schreiner called for urgent investments in comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and youth-friendly health services to empower young people with knowledge and protect them from unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and harmful cultural practices.

"Comprehensive sexuality education and investment in young people's health, including sexual and reproductive health, must be prioritized to accelerate progress toward universal health coverage," Schreiner said.

Parliamentarians' Role in Advancing the Population Agenda

As policymakers, parliamentarians hold significant influence over national budgets and legislative reforms that impact population policies. Akson urged her colleagues to use their constitutional mandates to push for policies that address youth unemployment, gender-based violence, and reproductive health access.

"With the deadline for the SDGs fast approaching, we must act swiftly and decisively to remove the barriers that hinder young people's development," she said.

Japan's Ambassador to Tanzania, Yasushi Misawa, commended lawmakers for their commitment to addressing population challenges, stating, "Any solution on population issues must be based on an understanding of each individual. The role of parliamentarians, therefore, as representatives of their citizens, is critically important."

Joseph Komwihangiro, Country Director for Pathfinder International, a global civil society organization providing sexual and reproductive health services, echoed this sentiment.

"Population data is at the heart of everything we do. It helps policymakers improve service delivery and address the most pressing challenges facing communities," he said.

He urged parliamentarians to ensure that population data translates into inclusive policies that prioritize the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, girls, and marginalized communities.

Global Crises Threatening Progress

The meeting also highlighted how global crises--including armed conflicts, climate change, and emerging health threats--are disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations and threatening the realization of sustainable development goals.

"It is profoundly concerning that escalating global crises such as extreme weather conditions and emerging health challenges are disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations and derailing development efforts," Akson said.

She cited the words of Tanzania's founding father, Julius Nyerere: "The purpose of development is the people. You cannot develop things; you develop people."

Akson emphasized that true and meaningful development must be people-centered, urging lawmakers to craft policies that align with their citizens' unique realities, cultures, and aspirations.

Strengthening Partnerships for Development

With just five years left to achieve the 2030 Agenda, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for "a surge in implementation, massive investment, and more effective partnerships" to drive progress across key SDGs, including health, education, gender equality, and economic development.

Akson echoed this call, stressing that gender equality must be at the core of all development efforts.

"We cannot expect to achieve the SDGs without dismantling gender barriers and empowering all women and girls," she said.

The Dar es Salaam Monday meeting concluded with a call for strengthened international cooperation to maximize progress, particularly in reforming the outdated global financial architecture that has left many developing countries struggling with debt and underfunded social programs.

As the meeting's outcome document is prepared for submission to the upcoming TICAD9 summit in Japan in August 2025, lawmakers pledged to champion legislative and policy reforms that will accelerate the realization of the ICPD Programme of Action and the Addis Ababa Declaration on Population and Development.

"Let's be hopeful about the future that our empowered youths can create," Akson said, closing the conference with an optimistic tone.

For many African and Asian countries, the future is blight with challenges. But as Akson and fellow parliamentarians have underscored, investing in youth, advancing reproductive health rights, and enacting inclusive policies will be critical in shaping a sustainable and equitable future.

IPS UN Bureau Report

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau