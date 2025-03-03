Egypt: PM Call to President Sisi On Alaa Abdel Fattah 'Welcome' but Pressure Must Continue At This Critical Time

Keir Starmer raised case of Alaa Abdel Fattah during a call with Egyptian President today
The timing is urgent - Alaa's mother, Laila Soueif, is critically ill in hospital having spent more than 150 days on hunger strike
"This cannot be a moment where too little action is taken too late" - Sacha Deshmukh
Responding to news that the Prime Minister pressed for the release of jailed Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah during a phone call with the President of Egypt this afternoon, Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's Chief Executive, said:
"It is welcome news that the Prime Minister has raised the case of Alaa Abdel Fattah in a call with President Sisi today. This is an urgent time in the campaign for Alaa's release - his mother's health is in a critical condition having been on hunger strike for more than 150 days, desperate for the release of her son."This cannot be a moment where too little action is taken too late. Whilst a phone call is a promising step, this needs to be the beginning of a sustained dialogue between the UK and Egyptian governments that results in the safe and prompt release of Alaa."Keir Starmer must keep ramping up the pressure. The suffering that this whole family has had to endure must be put to an end."