Egypt: PM Call to President Sisi On Alaa Abdel Fattah 'Welcome' but Pressure Must Continue At This Critical Time

28 February 2025
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Keir Starmer raised case of Alaa Abdel Fattah during a call with Egyptian President today

The timing is urgent - Alaa's mother, Laila Soueif, is critically ill in hospital having spent more than 150 days on hunger strike

"This cannot be a moment where too little action is taken too late" - Sacha Deshmukh

Responding to news that the Prime Minister pressed for the release of jailed Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah during a phone call with the President of Egypt this afternoon, Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's Chief Executive, said:

"It is welcome news that the Prime Minister has raised the case of Alaa Abdel Fattah in a call with President Sisi today. This is an urgent time in the campaign for Alaa's release - his mother's health is in a critical condition having been on hunger strike for more than 150 days, desperate for the release of her son."This cannot be a moment where too little action is taken too late. Whilst a phone call is a promising step, this needs to be the beginning of a sustained dialogue between the UK and Egyptian governments that results in the safe and prompt release of Alaa."Keir Starmer must keep ramping up the pressure. The suffering that this whole family has had to endure must be put to an end."

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.