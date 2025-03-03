Egypt: PM Call to President Sisi On Alaa Abdel Fattah 'Welcome' but Pressure Must Continue At This Critical Time

press release

Keir Starmer raised case of Alaa Abdel Fattah during a call with Egyptian President today

The timing is urgent - Alaa's mother, Laila Soueif, is critically ill in hospital having spent more than 150 days on hunger strike

"This cannot be a moment where too little action is taken too late" - Sacha Deshmukh

Responding to news that the Prime Minister pressed for the release of jailed Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah during a phone call with the President of Egypt this afternoon, Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's Chief Executive, said: