Egypt Rebuffs Attempts to Form Parallel Sudanese Govt

Egypt reiterated on Sunday March 2nd, 2025 its rejection of attempts to form a parallel Sudanese government, saying such a matter will further complicate the situation in Sudan, impede efforts to unify visions among the Sudanese political parties and exacerbate humanitarian conditions.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Egypt rejects any attempt to threaten the sovereignty and the integrity of brotherly Sudan, urging all Sudanese powers to place the country's national interest above any differences and to positively engage in an inclusive political process without any exclusion of any side or foreign interferences.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The violence has left over 29,600 dead and displaced more than 15 million people.

MENA