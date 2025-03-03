Egypt Rebuffs Attempts to Form Parallel Sudanese Govt

Google Maps / screenshot
A map showing Sudan and its neighbouring countries.
2 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt reiterated on Sunday March 2nd, 2025 its rejection of attempts to form a parallel Sudanese government, saying such a matter will further complicate the situation in Sudan, impede efforts to unify visions among the Sudanese political parties and exacerbate humanitarian conditions.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Egypt rejects any attempt to threaten the sovereignty and the integrity of brotherly Sudan, urging all Sudanese powers to place the country's national interest above any differences and to positively engage in an inclusive political process without any exclusion of any side or foreign interferences.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The violence has left over 29,600 dead and displaced more than 15 million people.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.