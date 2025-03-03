Somalia: Somali Military Kills 40 Al-Shabab Militants in Operation

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali military announced Monday that it had killed more than 40 Al-Shabab militants during a coordinated operation in the central Hirshabelle state, marking a significant blow to the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group.

Somalia's national television first reported the operation on Sunday, stating that over 40 fighters were "eliminated" in what authorities described as a successful mission. A statement from the Somali army later confirmed that the offensive took place in the Biya Cadde area, with support from international partners.

"The national armed forces, alongside international allies and vigilant local communities, continue their efforts to eliminate terrorist threats," the army said in a post on the social media platform X.

Al-Shabab, once controlled large swathes of territory in the country. The group was forced to abandon Mogadishu in 2011 after a sustained military push, shifting to a guerilla campaign against the Somali government and its allies. In February 2012, Al-Shabab formally pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

Somalia has grappled with persistent insecurity for years, with Al-Shabab and the Daesh/ISIL groups posing the most significant threats to stability in the Horn of Africa nation. The latest operation underscores ongoing efforts by Somali forces and their international backers to dismantle the militants' networks.

Details of casualties on the military side, if any, were not disclosed in the statement. The army said operations against Al-Shabab would persist as part of its broader campaign to restore peace and security.