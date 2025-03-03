Africa: Military Flight Supports Partner Training, Projects Global Power

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Africa Command, supported by U.S. Strategic Command, conducted a unique training opportunity with Libyan military tactical air controllers to promote the process of reunification of Libyan military and security institutions Feb. 26 in the vicinity of Sirte, Libya.

Two U.S. B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, La., transited Libyan airspace while Libyan and U.S. Joint Tactical Air Controllers demonstrated how they would jointly guide the B-52s to conduct a simulated mission.

"We are committed to continued cooperation with Libyan forces in support of a stable, unified and sovereign Libya," said Lt. Gen. John Brennan, U.S. Africa Command Deputy Commander.

This event showcases Libyan military unity and professionalism while demonstrating the United States' commitment to cooperation with respected international partners.

The B-52s flew from the United States to Libya as part of a Bomber Task Force mission coordinated with Libyan counterparts, reinforcing the United States' ability to project power globally for the collective defense and security of the U.S. homeland, partners and allies.

These missions enable U.S. and international partners to maintain a high state of readiness, interoperability, and proficiency, strengthening the ability of U.S. and international partners to address mutual security challenges and goals.

U.S. Africa Command, one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands with an area of responsibility covering 53 African states, more than 800 ethnic groups, over 1,000 languages, vast natural resources, a land mass that is three-and-a-half times the size of the U.S., and nearly 19,000 miles of coastland. Working alongside its partners, AFRICOM counters transnational threats and malign actors, strengthens security forces and responds to crises.

