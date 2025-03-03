Malawi: DPP MP Kwelepete Under Fire for Baselessly Accusing Karonga Citizen of MPs' Vehicle Attack

Outrage has erupted in Karonga after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepete, recklessly accused Isaiah Mhango, a Karonga resident, of deflating MPs' vehicles at Parliament--without a shred of evidence.

In a shocking and unfounded allegation made on Sunday through an MPs' political forum, Kwelepete, who claims to be a victim of the incident, pointed fingers at Mhango. Posting his picture alongside her accusation, she blatantly questioned, "So this guy is free?" effectively painting him as a suspect before any official investigation.

However, after a screenshot of her accusation spread, angry Karonga residents condemned her statement, calling it yet another example of DPP's deep-seated bias against their district.

"DPP has been against Karonga for so long. They take us as criminals, and that's why it was so easy for Kwelepete to implicate an innocent citizen," fumed Paul Mwakihana in one of the district's WhatsApp groups.

Others slammed the MP for irresponsibly dragging Mhango's name into the controversy without proof, especially since CCTV footage failed to identify the actual suspect.

Lucy Kamanga blasted Kwelepete, stating, "Before throwing wild accusations, she should have at least investigated Mhango's character. Even if the suspect was from Karonga, it wouldn't be him. He is known for being a peaceful person."

While Mhango is yet to respond to these allegations, social commentators have harshly criticized Kwelepete for her reckless conduct, urging her to let law enforcement handle the investigation.

"If she has any evidence, let her present it to the police instead of making baseless claims on social media," said one analyst.

Kwelepete's careless and inflammatory accusation has not only angered Karonga residents but has also exposed the DPP's continued marginalization of the district, further fueling tensions between the party and the region.