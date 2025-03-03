Nigeria: Security Beefed Up At Lagos Assembly Amid Leadership Crisis

3 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Folashade Ogunrinde

Officers from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Neighbourhood Watch are stationed at the entrance of the assembly.

There is an increased presence of security operatives at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Neighbourhood Watch are conducting rigorous checks on all vehicles attempting to enter the complex.

Visitors are being barred from accessing the premises, while staff members are required to present their identification cards before being granted entry.

Lawmakers are set to hold a plenary session today despite the heavy security presence.

In a WhatsApp message sent to lawmakers and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, lawmakers were informed of the plenary session scheduled for Monday, 3 March.

"Good evening Distinguished Colleagues... I have the instruction of the Acting Clerk to inform you all that there would be Plenary Session tomorrow Monday 3rd March 2025.

"To this end, all Officers are requested to report for duty as normal Legislative business resumes. Pls inform others. Thank you." the message read.

The lawmakers' meeting is scheduled to be held despite the officials informing civil servants at the assembly complex to work remotely from Monday.

"This directive is necessary pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

"All staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and Legislative Aides are requested to work remotely until further notice," Lagos State Head of Service Bode Agoro said in a memo to staff.

The heightened security measure comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the impeachment and removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and the leadership of the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

On Thursday, the ousted speaker stormed the assembly with an entourage of armed security personnel. He also presided over a plenary session with four lawmakers loyal to him. He insists he is still the speaker and that his removal is illegal.

However, 36 lawmakers loyal to Ms Meranda boycotted the session and labelled the plenary session as illegal.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.