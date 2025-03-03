South Africa: BMA Suspends Operations At Five Ports of Entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has announced temporary suspension of operations at five ports of entry due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The affected ports are Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge and Pontdrift.

"At Stockpoort Port of Entry, operations have been suspended as the port is completely surrounded by water. The corridor leading to the port, the operational area, and the bridge after the port have been submerged," Masiapato said.

"BMA and other law enforcement officials were stranded on the island where the Immigration Office is located, making movement impossible. In response, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Limpopo were activated yesterday to evacuate affected employees, including all law enforcement officers, using an EMS helicopter for their safety," he said.

The Commissioner confirmed that Makgobistad Port of Entry remains temporarily closed due to the flooding of the Molopo River, while Bray and Groblersbridge Ports of Entry have also been flooded, leading to the temporary suspension of operations.

Pontdrift Port of Entry is also affected by the high water levels and operations remain suspended until further notice.

The BMA announced that Derdepoort Port of Entry, water levels have subsided and normal operations have since resumed.

Travelers and commercial operators are advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, Beitbridge and Skilpadshek ports of entry as alternatives for cross-border movement.

"The BMA continues to closely monitor the weather conditions across all ports of entry and will provide timely updates as the situation develops. We urge travellers and transporters to make alternative arrangements and remain informed through official BMA communication channels," Masiapato said.