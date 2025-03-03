Liberia: Speaker Koffa's Police Hearing Postponed Amid Planned Motorcyclist Demonstrations

Monrovia — The highly anticipated appearance of embattled House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 5, amid ongoing planned demonstrations by the motorcyclist union.

Koffa was originally scheduled to appear at the national police headquarters in Monrovia as part of the investigation into the fire incident at the Liberian Capitol, which severely damaged the joint chamber and rotunda. FrontPage Africa has learned that the postponement is due to the continuous protests organized by the motorcyclists.

Koffa's supporters claim the hearing is politically motivated and have vowed to stand by him to prove his innocence. On Sunday, his party, the Coalition for Democratic Change, announced plans to march alongside Koffa and other pro-Koffa lawmakers to the police headquarters as a show of solidarity.

Meanwhile, the anticipated motorcyclist demonstration has already begun. FrontPage Africa reporters on Tubman Boulevard in Sinkor observed a large group of motorcyclists marching toward the city center. The demonstrators, holding placards and chanting anti-police slogans, say they are protesting what they describe as inhumane treatment by police and the ban on riding on Monrovia's main streets.

However, not all motorcyclists are participating. A faction led by John Kenyon, president of the motorcyclist union, has distanced itself from the protest, urging members not to join what they allege has been politicized.

FrontPage Africa will continue to monitor and update on these unfolding events. For the latest updates, please follow our website and social media pages.