Somalia: Somali Government Forces Repel Al-Shabaab Attack

Boos — Somali government forces, backed by local clan militias known as Macwiisley, repelled an attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the Boos-Hareeri area of the Aadan-Yabaal district, Middle Shabelle region, security officials said.

The intense fighting erupted after Al-Shabaab launched an assault on the government-controlled area, which it has held for several years.

The clash is part of a broader military campaign by Somali forces in the central regions of Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan, where operations have intensified to reclaim territory from Al-Shabaab.

In a related development, an airstrike targeted Al-Shabaab positions in Baara-Yabaal village near Buulo-Burde in the Hiiraan region. Details about the strike, including the responsible forces and casualty figures, were not immediately available.

Separately, the U.S. Africa Command confirmed it conducted an airstrike on March 1 near Ceel-Baraf in Middle Shabelle at the Somali government's request.

The strike followed an attack on Somali forces, though further details were not released.

Since Ramadan began, Al-Shabaab has stepped up attacks on government-held military bases, causing numerous casualties among Somali troops amid a surge in insurgent activity.