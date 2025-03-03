Namibia Lays Founding President to Rest

Windhoek, Namibia — Thousands of Namibians gathered on the outskirts of the capital Windhoek on Saturday to bid farewell to the country's founding president, Sam Nujoma, who died last month in a private hospital at the age of 95. Heads of state from southern African countries joined Namibians at the funeral for Nujoma, who led the country to independence from apartheid-era South Africa.

As early as six o'clock on Saturday morning, Namibians could be seen making their way, some on foot and others in their vehicles, to the National Shrine, the Heroes Acre, on the outskirts of Windhoek.

They came pay their final respects to the man who is credited with bringing independence to the southern African country thirty-five years ago.

Sam Nujoma died in a Windhoek hospital on February 8th after being hospitalized for three weeks.

Namibia's current president, Nangolo Mbumba, described Nujoma as a giant who stood firm in the country's 24-year armed struggle for independence from South Africa.

"Although our hearts are laden with grief, we take solace that President Sam Nujoma will now rest amongst his fellow illustrious heroes and heroines," he said. "[He] has completed his mission with distinction, fulfilling his destiny and leaving behind the most precious gift of freedom and independence for the people of Namibia."

Among the VIPs in attendance Saturday were South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Angola's President João Lourenco.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique could also be seen in the crowds of mourners who came to pay their last respects to the elder statesman.

Nujoma was the first leader of Namibia's independence movement, the South West Africa People's Organization, and later served three terms as Namibia's president.

Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana is his niece and a former cabinet minister who served as Namibia's Attorney General. She is also vice-chairperson of the Sam Nujoma Foundation.

"Nujoma united the people of Namibia who were divided according to the ethnic languages," she said. "During the war our people were made to fight against each other and at independence he introduced a policy of national reconciliation to forgive one another as brothers and sisters."

Public servant Chrispin Kapalu was also among the mourners who sang and danced as they braved the burning hot Namibian sun to bid farewell to the leader, whose name is captured in revolutionary struggle songs like "Sema Uulipeni Elula Ee pandela, eelula epandela ola Namibia."

The lyrics mean "Sam Nujoma where are you, raise the flag."

"Growing up we knew about Nujoma, different interpretations but after independence as young people then we could see the reality why our forefathers have to sacrifice their lives," said Kapalu.