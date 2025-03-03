Congo-Brazzaville: Madagascar and Congo-Brazzaville Team Up to Protect Vanishing Forests

Congo-Brazzaville and Madagascar are combining efforts to protect their primary forests, which support rich ecosystems and rare wildlife but face increasing threats from deforestation. The countries marked the launch of their conservation drive by planting 3,000 trees in Madagascar on Monday, African Environment Day.

Madagascar has been particularly hard hit by deforestation, having lost half its forests over the past 60 years.

While Congo-Brazzaville has maintained a low deforestation rate compared to neighbouring countries in the Congo Basin, its forests are increasingly under pressure from logging, agriculture and infrastructure development.

The forest partnership builds on an existing cooperation deal signed between the two countries back in 1984, which is now being revamped with an environmental focus.

Exchanging expertise

Successful restoration efforts in Congo-Brazzaville, officials say, could serve as a valuable model for Madagascar - while Congo stands to benefit from Madagascar's approach to biodiversity management.

"The Republic of Congo has committed to restoring what was destroyed in major afforestation and reforestation campaigns, while Madagascar has very interesting things for us in terms of transforming products from their biodiversity," said the Congolese ambassador to Madagascar, Constant-Serge Bounda.

"We also see how the Malagasy authorities manage their national parks. We are therefore here for an exchange so that all parties can benefit from their experiences."

Congo-Brazzaville's Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park and Odzala-Kokoua National Park are key biodiversity hubs, home to endangered species such as forest elephants, western lowland gorillas, chimpanzees, bongo antelopes and leopards.

Details unclear

Despite Monday's symbolic tree planting ceremony, both countries have yet to announce specific investment figures or concrete objectives for their partnership.

While officials present the renewed partnership as a step forward, critics argue that broader environmental policies in Madagascar are inconsistent with conservation goals.

Environmental groups in Madagascar have expressed doubt over President Andry Rajoelina's environmental commitments.

At the Cop29 climate conference in Baku last November, more than 60 Malagasy organisations condemned the government's planned highway project connecting the capital Antananarivo to the port city of Toamasina.

They warned the road would cut through protected forests that shelter endangered lemurs.

According to European lawmakers who raised concerns with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), another proposed roadway known as the "Route du Soleil" risked fragmenting biodiverse Makira Natural Park, further threatening Madagascar's forest ecosystems.

In December, dozens of MEPs urged the IMF to withhold $321 million in funding to Madagascar until the country promised not to harm protected areas with either road project.

Local communities say that construction work is already damaging rice fields, water sources and cultural sites.