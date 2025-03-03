Liberia: Motorcyclists Protest in Monrovia, Demand Refund of Registration Fees

Monrovia — Chanting "We want hustle, we don't want to steal; give our money back and take your main road," hundreds of motorcyclists took to the streets of Monrovia on Monday in a dramatic protest against the government's decision to restrict their access to the city's main roads.

The riders, whose livelihoods depend on commercial bike riding, have accused the government of failing to honor promises made during the bike registration process. The protest saw motorcyclists from across the capital gather along the busy Tubman Boulevard before marching toward Central Monrovia, demanding a refund of the US$350 they paid for mandatory registrations, insurance, licenses, and reflective jackets.

According to the protesters, these fees were collected to secure their right to access the main streets. However, with recent restrictions barring them from using these roads, many believe it is only fair that their money be returned. "We want our money back; if we cannot run on the main streets, they should give our money back," said Frank Moses, one of the demonstrators.

The protesters expressed their frustration with the government, highlighting the paradox of paying fees to use the main streets only to be barred from doing so. They argued that the decision not only is unfair but also worsens the challenges they face in earning a living. For many, commercial biking remains one of the few viable sources of income in a country with limited employment opportunities.

"We don't want to steal; we don't want to be armed robbers. That's why we choose to do bike," said one protester, emphasizing that the government, which is supposed to be creating jobs, is instead making life harder for them.

While the demonstration remained largely peaceful, the motorcyclists made it clear that they would not relent until their demands are met. They have vowed to continue protesting until the government either refunds the fees paid for registrations and licenses or allows them full access to Monrovia's main streets as originally promised.

As the protest continues, the motorcyclists' resolve grows stronger, and it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the mounting pressure.