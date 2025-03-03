Kenya: Dci Goes After Nairobi County Officials in Illegal Garbage Dumping At Kenya Power

Nairobi — Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin has revealed that authorities are now focusing on high-ranking officials in the probe into illegal garbage dumping at Kenya Power's headquarters.

The incident, reported by Kenya Power officials at Parklands Police Station, was documented under four separate police entries between February 24 and February 25, 2025. The reports detail multiple crimes, including robbery with violence, illegal dumping, and obstruction of access to the utility's offices.

Speaking before the National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee, Amin confirmed that three junior county officers had been arrested for their role in the illegal waste disposal and obstruction of access to Kenya Power's premises.

"However, we believe these individuals acted on instructions from higher-ranking officials within Nairobi County Government," Amin said, signaling a shift in focus towards senior figures.

Investigators are now set to question additional top officials, including two senior county officers who were interdicted by Governor Johnson Sakaja following the incident.

Amin underscored the gravity of the case, highlighting the disruption at Kenya Power's headquarters and the reputational damage to the Nairobi County Government.

"This was an unfortunate incident that not only disrupted services but also exposed deeper governance issues that cannot be ignored," he said.

The case was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on February 27, 2025, for further legal action. Meanwhile, the three junior officers have been released on police bond and will appear in court once the ODPP issues further directions.

"Rest assured, we are committed to holding those responsible accountable. Justice will be served, and the masterminds behind this incident will face consequences," Amin stated.

DCI Warns KPLC Over Power Disconnections

Amin also urged Kenya Power to reconsider its approach to handling unpaid electricity bills for government institutions, warning that indiscriminate power disconnections could have serious consequences.

"KPLC should rethink cutting off power to government institutions. They once disconnected us, which we considered ill-advised and unnecessary," Amin said.

He stressed that essential institutions, such as hospitals and police stations, should not be put at risk due to outstanding bills when dialogue can resolve disputes.

Governor Sakaja echoed these concerns, arguing that Kenya Power should adopt a more structured approach instead of resorting to punitive disconnections.

"We have institutions that owe us money in wayleaves and land rates, but we don't cut off their services. Police stations and other government agencies owe us nearly a billion shillings, yet we've never clamped them. The same should apply to KPLC," Sakaja said.

He called for negotiations between county and national governments to reconcile debts instead of resorting to drastic actions like power disconnections.

"If we owe each other, we should offset the bills rather than take extreme measures," he added.