Kenya: 5 Women Dead in Siaya Gold Mine Collapse, 1 Missing

3 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Siaya — Five female artisanal gold miners died on Monday evening after a mining shaft collapsed at Lumba gold mine in North Ramba, Rarieda, Siaya County.

The accident occurred at around 3:00 p.m. when six women were inside the mine. The shaft caved in, burying all of them alive.

Eyewitnesses said locals immediately began rescue operations, managing to retrieve five bodies by nightfall after a three-hour effort. The search for the sixth miner was suspended due to darkness and is set to resume on Tuesday morning.

Police officers, National Government Administration officers, and members of the public participated in the rescue operation.

Siaya County Police Commander Serah Koki confirmed the incident, saying, "It's true, we have lost five lives."

The bodies have been taken to Bondo Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The tragedy comes less than a week after three artisanal miners died in a similar accident in neighbouring Gem sub-county.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.