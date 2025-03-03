Malawi: Show of Utm Force - Mathews Mtumbuka Calls Malawians to Rally Behind Kabambe

In a powerful demonstration of political unity, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka has urged Malawians to rally behind UTM Party's newly elected President, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, in the quest to revitalize the nation's struggling economy.

Addressing a vibrant crowd at Mgona Ground in Lilongwe yesterday, Mtumbuka emphasized the need for transformative leadership to break away from outdated politics that have long hindered Malawi's development.

"It is imperative that we shift away from antiquated politics and embrace leadership that demonstrates a better comprehension and execution of its obligations. Our nation needs transformative leadership that will bring about real economic transformation and improvement in the lives of Malawians," Mtumbuka said.

Mtumbuka and Kabambe recently competed for the UTM presidency during the party's highly contested convention, where Kabambe emerged victorious. However, the former contender has now thrown his full support behind Kabambe, signaling a united front within the party.

Quoting reggae legend Bob Marley, Mtumbuka added, "It takes a revolution to make a solution." He challenged Malawians to rise and demand a better future, pledging that UTM under Kabambe's leadership would offer the solutions the nation desperately needs.

"Let's rally behind Dr. Dalitso Kabambe and UTM to revitalize our economy and drive our nation's development forward," he urged.

The gathering at Mgona Ground showcased UTM's growing influence, with party supporters filling the venue to capacity as chants for economic transformation echoed through the air.

As the country gears up for the 2025 general elections, the call for unity within UTM signals a significant step in shaping the political landscape -- with the party positioning itself as a force to reckon with in the bid to transform Malawi's economy.