South Africa: Who's My Dad? in South Africa That's a Complex Question - Report Tracks the Rise of 'Social Fathers'

analysis

The State of South Africa's Fathers 2024 report is published by the new Tataokhona project at Stellenbosch University. The project focuses on research and interventions related to fathers and fatherhood. This is the third edition of this report, and offers valuable insights into the evolving realities of fatherhood in South Africa. Co-authors Wessel van den Berg, Mandisa Malinga, Kopano Ratele and Tawanda Makusha explain why it's critical to examine the changing role of men in families.

What were some of the key findings of the report?

The report presents data from the General Household Survey 2023 and a survey of adult caregivers in South Africa, also done in 2023.

One of the key findings is that 76% of children in South Africa live with an adult male in the household. This is often overlooked when the media and researchers focus on children's co-residence with fathers.

However, fewer children live with their biological fathers than with other men. The percentage of children who live with their biological fathers has dropped from 45.3% in 1996 to 35% in 2023.

This decline is linked to broader societal factors, including economic instability, migration patterns, and shifts in traditional family structures.

Never have so few children been recorded as living with their biological fathers, nor have so many lived with other men like uncles, grandfathers, older brothers or mothers' new partners.

As researchers, policymakers and other development practitioners, we need to explore the contribution men make in their families, biological or otherwise.

The case studies and contributions from authors across the country underscore that while physical presence is important, the quality of engagement between the father figure and child is even more crucial.

Encouraging positive father-child relationships through legal, workplace and social policy changes could help mitigate the known effects of not living together.

What did the survey reveal about who provides for children?

Traditionally, fatherhood has been closely linked to financial provision. However, economic hardships and shifting gender roles are reshaping this expectation.

Co-residence goes down as income goes down. Many fathers, particularly those facing unemployment or economic hardship, struggle to maintain active participation in their children's lives.

Many fathers are also forced to migrate to find work.

Those men who cannot provide do not see any other role for themselves in children's lives, and so they disengage.

Data from the State of the World's Fathers 2023 survey showed that in South Africa 85% of women financially supported their biological children, compared to 80% of men. Most children are supported by both parents, but mothers bear a higher financial burden than fathers.

Women are also more likely than men to provide for non-biological children (50% vs 44%).

These figures highlight the growing financial responsibilities shouldered by women and the need to redefine fatherhood beyond economic provision.

The increasing financial burden on women also reveals deep-seated inequalities in wage distribution and employment opportunities.

Many fathers who wish to support their children financially face obstacles such as unemployment and precarious work conditions.

While some men have adapted by taking on caregiving roles, society still puts pressure on them to prioritise financial contribution over direct caregiving.

This paradox creates stress and identity struggles for many fathers. It reinforces the need for supportive policies like paid parental leave and father-focused caregiving initiatives.

What does the survey tell us about 'social fathers'?

With only a minority of children living with their biological fathers, social fathers - men who provide care despite not being biologically related to the child - have become increasingly significant. The State of the World's Fathers 2023 survey found for example that of the men who care for children whom they had not biologically fathered, 51.1% of the men played with the children, 50.2% provided financial support, and 40.2% read books with them.

The report emphasises that 40% of children reside with men who are not their biological fathers, a trend that has grown since 1996. We believe these men can and should be encouraged to step into the role of social fathers. They include grandfathers, uncles, stepfathers, teachers and community leaders who contribute to children's emotional and material well-being.

However, social fathers lack legal recognition and support in South Africa. This makes it harder for them to access resources that could help them provide better care.

Policymakers and community organisations must recognise and formalise the contributions of social fathers to ensure children receive consistent and supportive care.

What happens now?

Many men struggle to find their place in a rapidly evolving society where gender expectations are no longer fixed.

The rise of feminism and women's empowerment has rightly expanded opportunities for women, but has left a gap in guiding men towards constructive ways of engaging with these changes.

Additionally, it remains true that more women than men are unemployed. This is primarily due to societal expectations that women should be homemakers or primary caregivers.

Policies that recognise diverse forms of fatherhood will be essential in fostering positive father-child relationships for future generations.

Wessel Van Den Berg, Research fellow, Stellenbosch University

Kopano Ratele, Professor of Psychology, Stellenbosch University

Mandisa Malinga, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Cape Town

Tawanda Makusha, Senior Research Associate, Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI)