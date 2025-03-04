Sudan: Seven Civilians Die As SAF and RSF Clash in North Kordofan

Umm Kuraydim, North Kordofan — At least seven civilians have reportedly been killed during an air strike by Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) warplanes on the town of Umm Kuraydim, north of El Obeid in North Kordofan, as elements of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) advanced in the area.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) accuse the SAF warplanes of strafing the area at the same time as the RSF) were advancing on the town.

"The bombing killed seven civilians, and injured a number of others, some of whom were targeted by the RSF with gunfire in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the NUP says.

The NUP condemned the indiscriminate aerial bombardment that targeted civilians, and the entry of the RSF into the city, "which does not have any targets of military value, which endangered the lives of civilians and caused panic among families".

The party stressed that the military invasion of residential areas by the RSF, along with indiscriminate aerial bombardment by the armed forces, constitute war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law, and pose a serious threat to the security and safety of civilians, and called for safe humanitarian corridors to provide urgent aid to those affected across the country.

Radio Dabanga has approached both the SAF and the RSF for comment on the NUP accusations.

According to the latest reports received by Radio Dabanga, the SAF are attacking Bara with the aim of cutting off the road between the (RSF) based in Khartoum to Kordofan and Darfur. The RSF claimed recently that it had defeated an SAF force near Bara. These developments come in the wake of the SAF takeover of Um Rawaba and El Rahad and its ability to lift the siege on the city of El Obeid.