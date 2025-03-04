Sudan: How Are We Doing and How Can Dabanga Improve? Help Dabanga - Radio TV Online Make Your Voice Heard!

Amsterdam — Dabanga - Radio TV Online serves all of Sudan, and Sudanese communities in neighbouring countries, reaching millions of people through shortwave radio, satellite television, its website, and social media. To help us improve and better meet your needs, Dabanga has launched a survey to gather insights into your experience, opinions, and preferences.

Dabanga aims to provide trusted information. We check all facts, work to include all views in our reporting, and no-one tells Dabanga what to do.

As the results become known, we will publish a selection of the best comments (anonymously) here.

You can complete the survey in either English or Arabic (see the pull-down option at the top). It will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete, and your responses will remain completely confidential and anonymous. There are no right or wrong answers; we are interested in your honest opinions. You may skip any questions you are not comfortable answering or stop the survey at any time you wish.

You can participate in the online survey here. Thank you for your valuable input!