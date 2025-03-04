Sudan: How Are We Doing and How Can Dabanga Improve? Help Dabanga - Radio TV Online Make Your Voice Heard!

3 March 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Amsterdam — Dabanga - Radio TV Online serves all of Sudan, and Sudanese communities in neighbouring countries, reaching millions of people through shortwave radio, satellite television, its website, and social media. To help us improve and better meet your needs, Dabanga has launched a survey to gather insights into your experience, opinions, and preferences.

Dabanga aims to provide trusted information. We check all facts, work to include all views in our reporting, and no-one tells Dabanga what to do.

As the results become known, we will publish a selection of the best comments (anonymously) here.

You can complete the survey in either English or Arabic (see the pull-down option at the top). It will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete, and your responses will remain completely confidential and anonymous. There are no right or wrong answers; we are interested in your honest opinions. You may skip any questions you are not comfortable answering or stop the survey at any time you wish.

You can participate in the online survey here. Thank you for your valuable input!

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.