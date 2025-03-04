Ethiopian Electric Utility Reports Over 50 Million Birr Loss Due to Theft, Damages - 22 Employees Penalized

3 March 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Ethiopian Electricity Utility (EEU) has announced that property theft and destruction worth 50.2 million Birr occurred in the past seven months of the current fiscal year.

In a statement released on March 3, 2025, EEU stated that the reported losses resulted from power and transformer theft, electric line damage, cable theft, and other infrastructure-related crimes. The institution also claimed that in some cases, "employees were prevented from carrying out their duties."

According to EEU, 163 cases of power and infrastructure theft were recorded during this period. The institution stated that 11 of these cases have resulted in court verdicts, with 13 defendants sentenced to penalties ranging from two months of simple imprisonment to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with fines of up to 50,000 Birr.

Last week, the institution also announced that over 80 kilometers of conductor wire cable and 25.7 kilometers of optical fiber line were looted within ten days along the Metehara-Train Traction Station One route.

Additionally, EEU stated that it has taken "administrative action" against 22 leaders and employees following corruption and malpractice reports submitted by customers. According to the institution, after investigations, three individuals received written warnings, while 19 were penalized with salary deductions.

