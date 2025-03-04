Ethiopia, Djibouti Renew Commitment to Further Consolidate Trade, Economic Cooperation

3 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and Djibouti have reaffirmed commitment to further reinforce trade and economic cooperation between the two East African nations.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti Berhanu Tsegaye had a productive meeting with Isman Ibrahim Robleh, the Minister of Budget of Djibouti.

The primary focus of discussion was to address key bilateral issues, particularly in the context of resolving the requests from Ethiopian sector institutions operating in Djibouti.

"Throughout our conversation, we tackled several pending matters that are critical to fostering a better business environment for Ethiopian entities within Djibouti," Ambassador Berhanu wrote on X.

Notably, the two sides addressed the challenges facing Ethiopian Airlines, which plays a vital role in connecting the two countries and facilitating trade and travel.

They also examined issues related to the National Oil Company (NOC), emphasizing the importance of efficient operations and collaboration in the energy sector.

"In addition to these specific concerns, we explored a range of related issues that require facilitation to ensure smoother business transactions. Our goal is to identify constructive solutions that not only address the immediate challenges but also pave the way for a more collaborative approach between our nations.

By enhancing cooperation, we aim to create a favorable business environment that will benefit both Ethiopian and Djibouti's enterprises," he stated.

The meeting marks a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering economic growth, the ambassador said, adding that I look forward to continuing our dialogue and working together to implement the solutions we discussed.

