South Africa: Cosatu to Picket in Support of Department of Health in NHI Court Case

3 March 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of the South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is set to picket outside the North Gauteng High Court in solidarity with the Department of Health, in the National Health Insurance (NHI) case brought to court by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and South African Private Practitioner's Forum (SAPPF).

The BHF represents 40 medical schemes and seeks to overturn President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to sign the NHI Act into law, arguing it is unconstitutional. Government has challenged the BHF and SAPPF's decision to approach the High Court, arguing the case should be heard at the Constitutional Court. Tuesday's hearing will focus on the jurisdiction of both courts to hear the matter.

Details of the picket are as follows:

Date: 4 & 5 March 2024

Venue: 123 Helen Joseph Street, Pretoria

Time: 9am

All members of the media are welcome to cover the picket.

