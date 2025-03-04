Southern Africa: First High-Level Learning Event On Food Systems Resilience Program for Eastern, Southern Africa to Be Held in Addis

Addis Ababa, — The First High-Level Learning Event on the Food Systems Resilience Program (FSRP) for Eastern and Southern Africa will kick off tomorrow, from March 4 to 6, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

African Union Commission the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa (CCARDESA), with support from the World Bank, is set to host this event, POA learned.

This event will bring together high-level policymakers, agricultural experts, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to assess progress, exchange knowledge, and elevate the visibility of FSRP initiatives aimed at strengthening food system resilience across the region.

The event is also anticipated to discuss the achievements of FSRP at national and regional levels and would serve as a platform to learn lessons as well as best practices in food systems resilience.

It will also discuss ways of identifying and promoting successful interventions for wider adoption; it will also explore the role of digital technologies and trade integration in strengthening food security.

"Food systems resilience is at the heart of sustainable development in Africa. This event will serve as a platform to assess the progress made, strengthen institutional learning, and scale up successful interventions to improve food security across Eastern and Southern Africa.

As IGAD, seize this opportunity to showcase our experiences, exchange best practices, and forge stronger collaborations--ensuring that our food systems are more resilient, adaptive, and capable of sustaining our communities for generations to come," said Daher Elmi, Director for Agriculture and Environment Division at IGAD.

On his part, Prof. Cliff Sibusiso Dlamini, CCARDESA Executive Director and Head of Mission emphasized: "The First High-Level Learning Event for the Food Systems Resilience Program (FSRP) is a critical platform for strengthening regional collaboration and knowledge sharing to enhance food systems resilience in Eastern and Southern Africa."

He added for Southern Africa, this event provides an opportunity to showcase progress, exchange best practices, and align strategies that address food insecurity, climate change, and agricultural sustainability.

"CCARDESA remains committed to fostering institutional learning and innovation, ensuring that investments in agricultural resilience translate into long-term food security and economic growth for our region", he noted.

The event will be attended by Ministers, regional economic communities, agricultural experts, policy influencers, and representatives from international organizations, it was indicated.