Ethiopia Committed to Play a Leading Role in Global Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has pledged to take a leading role in global wildlife conservation, urging international collaboration for the mutual benefit of wildlife and communities, according to the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCA) .

EWCA marked World Wildlife Day and its 60th anniversary with events, including a tour at the Gullele Botanic Garden, showcasing its diverse endemic species.

The day featured a tour of the Gullele Botanic Garden, home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including several endemic species from both plant and animal kingdoms. Following the tour, a discussion was held on the importance of conservation.

The observance took place under the theme "Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet," which highlighted the critical connection between ecosystem health and community well-being.

Kumara Wakijira, EWCA Director General, emphasized the significance of the day in raising awareness about wildlife conservation.

He acknowledged that while Ethiopia has made notable progress in preserving its wildlife resources, additional investment is necessary to tackle the increasing pressures on ecosystems and biodiversity.

"The future of Ethiopia's wildlife, and the health of our planet, depends on our collective ability to finance sustainable conservation efforts that can withstand the challenges of the coming decades," said Kumara.

He also pointed out that securing adequate financing remains one of the main challenges in wildlife conservation. To address this, he noted that EWCA is working closely with both local and international partners to ensure sustainable financial support for these efforts.

Tourism State Minister Endegena Abebe, in his remarks, stated that wildlife conservation is inseparable from economic development and cultural diversity. "It is our duty to safeguard these treasures, not just for their intrinsic value but for the countless opportunities they offer for sustainable development," he said.

Endegena called for collective action from both local and international partners to support the conservation of Ethiopia's ecosystems and wildlife.

The event aimed to explore how Ethiopia, in collaboration with the global community, can enhance financing for wildlife conservation. It focused on innovative solutions that balance the conservation of wildlife with sustainable development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Wildlife Governance Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The celebration also underscored the need for a unified effort from government institutions, businesses, financial institutions, local communities, and individuals to increase investment in wildlife conservation.

The observance of World Wildlife Day 2025 in Ethiopia was also described as a rallying cry for a global effort to secure a future where nature and humanity can thrive together.