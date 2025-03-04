Namibia: Beauty Queens Beyond the Crown ...Where Are Some of Namibia's Former Miss Namibia Now?

The glittering crown, the global stage, the whirlwind of media attention, the Miss Universe journey is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But what happens after the spotlight fades and the cameras stop rolling? Where do Namibia's former Miss Universes go?

Many continue to use their platform to make a difference where as others try to get on they own two feet. Miss Universe Namibia Michelle McLean 1992 said she feels grateful and blessed since she won Miss Universe for Namibia in 1992 and even years before then working as Miss Namibia on various community projects, she has been a global ambassador for Namibia in investment tourism and the film industry.

"I'm the founder of g over $40 million. I work closely with government, all the ministries, and our private sector, and I'm very grateful for all the wonderful support," she said.

She added that the Miss Namibia platform gave her an opportunity to go out into the world, and she has been able to promote and markthe Michelle McLean Children Trust and very proud to say that we have initiated and implemented thousands of projects throughout Namibia over the last 34 years since 1992. Raisinet Namibia and all the wonderful work that we have done with the Michelle McLean Children Trust.

Cassia Sharley, Miss Namibia 2022, has embraced a multifaceted career path. She's a registered Emergency Care Technician, pursuing advanced life support qualifications, while also excelling as an athlete and entrepreneur. She serves as a brand ambassador for Swarovski, F45 Training, and Titan Nutrition, and is the face of the Self Care Studio.

However, Sharley also candidly acknowledges the challenges she faced during and after her reign. She expressed disappointment with the lack of ongoing support from the Miss Namibia organization, stating that she received more opportunities after stepping down from the title.

She added that the Miss Namibia organization hasn't helped with much. They cut communication the moment she gave off her crown. They only gave her a platform, even though they restricted her from doing a lot of what she wanted to do.

"If you are a young woman and you feel like participating, just know, you are your own backbone and you should have a support system that is unbreakable. You will be broken and shattered, and you must be okay with the consequences that come with the crown and the title," she said.

Chelsi Shikongo, Miss Namibia 2021, shared a similar experience. She highlighted the difficulties of transitioning back to normal life after the pressures of the pageant.

"To be honest, I'm still struggling to get my life back after my reign. I'm busy studying and trying to find a stable job at the same time, taking care of myself and my mental health," she said.

Both women emphasized the importance of mental and physical well-being, encouraging aspiring models to prioritize their own support systems.

Even though she is still Miss Namibia Prisca Anyolo 2024 said, since her reign, she has been focusing on expanding her business, Elysian Beauty Parlour, and strengthening her charity project, Crowning Gardens, which promotes self-sustainable living through greenhouse gardens. Additionally, she continues her work in media and marketing, running the social media and branding for Namboer Auctioneers.

"The Miss Namibia organization provided me with a national platform to amplify my voice and causes. While the immediate support is strongest during the reign, I believe the greatest benefit is the visibility and connections I gained. It opened doors for partnerships, collaborations, and business opportunities. However, after the reign, the transition to life beyond the title depends largely on self-initiative and perseverance," she said.

She added that the transition from being a national titleholder to an entrepreneur and philanthropist has not been easy. Some of the main challenges include, the attention from brands and media fades after the reign, so maintaining relevance and influence requires consistent effort.

Furthermore, people often assume that a former beauty queen has endless opportunities, but in reality, it takes continuous hard work to stay in the industry and create a lasting impact.

"While I am deeply grateful for my pageant journey, my focus now is on building a legacy beyond the crown, with specific regard to entrepreneurial growth. My goal is to expand Elysian Beauty Parlour, making it a go-to beauty hub in Windhoek and a space for young beauty professionals to thrive," she said.

Miss Namibia Organization Chief Executive Officer, Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, who took over the Miss Namibia Organization in 2023, stated that they keep in contact with the Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia Queens. They use them as judges in pageants and recommend them as models and motivational speakers for various organizations and events.

"Since we took over MNO we have created an amazing MNO Alumnus who features at most of our events. Miss Universe 2023 Top 20 Jameela Uiras is a successful and sought-after model today. Jameela made history by being in the Top 20 of Miss Universe after a Hiatus of 20 years of being placed," she said.

She added that Miss Teen International 2024 2nd Princess, Oriana Ribeiro, also made history by being the first MTN to be in the top 3 of Miss Teen International.

She received a scholarship from FNB and is studying Finance At Stamford University in Thailand. She is also the lead Youth Ambassador for ECN for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections as well as the 2025 Local and Regional elections. She is also one of the most sought-after motivational speakers at youth events.

"We are very proud of the MNO. As you can see we create the platform and the stepping stone for our queens to reach greater heights, locally and internationally," she said.

VIBEZ! Tried to reach out to some more beauty queens but they were not willing to talk.