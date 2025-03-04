South Africa: Hundreds Block Busy Golden Highway to Demand Water

Phumla Mqashi informal settlement residents near Lenasia say the water tanked in by Joburg Water isn't enough for everyone

Hundreds of Phumla Mqashi informal settlement residents near Lenasia South blocked the busy Golden Highway and surrounding roads on Monday to demand water.

They accused Joburg Water of failing to provide enough water in the tanks around the settlement over the past couple of weeks. They also complained that water tanks aren't cleaned.

Residents previously held marches to the civic centre and Joburg Water's offices in Ennerdale after the utility cut illegal connections in November.

Phumla Mqashi is home to about 17,000 people, according to Joburg Water. The community has water tanks which are filled by municipal contracted water trucks, but residents keep complaining that there is not enough water for each household.

Community leader Khanyisile Tshabalala said the office of the mayor and premier failed to respond to their memorandum within the seven-day deadline. "Our water issue is getting worse. We have Jojo tanks but sometimes two days pass without a water truck coming to supply water."

Tshabalala added they walk to neighboring communities daily to collect water. She said they want their own communal taps. "Before we [illegally] connected our own taps to our homes, there were communal taps supplying water but when Joburg Water disconnected us in November they disconnected those ones also," she said.

Demonstrators split during the protest, some continued blocking the highway while another group walked to the civic centre to give a list of demands to officials.

Mahlatsi Maluka Samuel, who chose to continue blocking the highway, said: "We are tired of going to the civic center. If they want to help they must come to the Golden Highway."

Joburg Water could not be reached at the time for publication. By 2pm on Monday, protesters were still on the highway with a heavy police presence. Protesters are demanding that officials from the presidency and ministry of water accept their memo.