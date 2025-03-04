Namibia: Kawana Urges Visa Reciprocity, Denounces Maltreatment of Namibians Abroad

The mistreatment Namibians frequently endure when travelling to some countries under reciprocal visa agreements was sharply denounced by Immigration Minister Albert Kawana during the opening of the online visa on arrival application in Windhoek today. Kawana called for equal and just treatment of Namibians and foreign nationals, stressing the value of justice and respect for one another in the visa system. To promote goodwill and guarantee a fair and courteous approach to foreign travel, he emphasised the necessity of reciprocity in visa regulations.

"Major border and entrance sites, such as Hosea Kutako International Airport and Walvis Bay International Airport, now offer visas on arrival. Oshikango Mohembo, Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, Katima Mulilo, Ngoma, Impalila Island, Trans-Kalahari, Airport, and Oranjemund Border Posts. This service's reach has been gradually expanding to increase Namibia's accessibility for tourists from across the world, and we are pleased with the advancements we have accomplished so far," said the lawmaker.