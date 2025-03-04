Namibia: Kawana Urges Visa Reciprocity, Denounces Maltreatment of Namibians Abroad

3 March 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The mistreatment Namibians frequently endure when travelling to some countries under reciprocal visa agreements was sharply denounced by Immigration Minister Albert Kawana during the opening of the online visa on arrival application in Windhoek today. Kawana called for equal and just treatment of Namibians and foreign nationals, stressing the value of justice and respect for one another in the visa system. To promote goodwill and guarantee a fair and courteous approach to foreign travel, he emphasised the necessity of reciprocity in visa regulations.

"Major border and entrance sites, such as Hosea Kutako International Airport and Walvis Bay International Airport, now offer visas on arrival. Oshikango Mohembo, Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer, Katima Mulilo, Ngoma, Impalila Island, Trans-Kalahari, Airport, and Oranjemund Border Posts. This service's reach has been gradually expanding to increase Namibia's accessibility for tourists from across the world, and we are pleased with the advancements we have accomplished so far," said the lawmaker.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.