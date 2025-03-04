Africa: Experts Call for Stronger Strategies to Eliminate NTDs in Africa

At least 54 countries have successfully eliminated one or more neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), marking significant progress in the fight against these preventable illnesses.

However, experts stress that achieving full elimination requires stronger financing strategies, enhanced partnerships, and greater integration into primary healthcare systems.

The call was made on March 3 during the Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC), which started on March 2 and runs up to 5. It has brought together global health leaders, policymakers, and researchers.

During a panel discussion titled 'Escaping Neglect: Accelerating the Elimination of NTDs through Advancing Financing Strategies,' experts highlighted the urgent need for sustainable funding and community-driven solutions to address the burden of NTDs across the continent.

Mireille Mather, Vice President of Investor Relations at the END Fund, emphasized that eliminating NTDs is an evidence-based process supported by strong scientific research.

"There is clear and compelling science showing that these diseases can be eliminated," she said. While advancements in diagnostics, treatment, and efficiency have improved over time, she noted that the core science remains the same, providing a clear pathway toward elimination.

Mather also stressed the commitment of stakeholders in the fight against NTDs.

"Once you witness the devastating impact of these diseases on communities, that image never leaves you. These diseases not only cause suffering but also have severe social and economic consequences--yet they are entirely preventable," she said.

She pointed out that integrating NTD interventions into primary healthcare systems is crucial for sustainability.

The power of community engagement

Arielle Dolegui, a global health expert, emphasised that local engagement is essential for eliminating NTDs.

"Community health workers, grassroots organisations, and local government ownership are key to our success," she said.

She highlighted the importance of integrating NTD programming with local organisations that understand the context and possess technical expertise.

"In countries that have successfully eliminated these diseases, strong political ownership and local expertise have driven the efforts," Dolegui added.

Sabena Solomon, a global health advocate, pointed out the need to adapt strategies to the evolving landscape of NTDs. She noted three key priorities: impactful partnerships, integration, and sustainable access models.

Rather than merely increasing resources, she stressed the importance of improving collaboration.

Solomon also emphasised the need to rethink donation models, saying, "Mass product donations need to continue to some degree, but they must evolve. They can't go on forever."

Rwanda's efforts to combat NTDs

Ladislas Nshimiyimana, Director of the NTDs and Other Parasitic Diseases Unit at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), provided insights into Rwanda's ongoing fight against NTDs.

He noted that the most prevalent NTDs in Rwanda include intestinal worms, snake bites, scabies, bilharzia, rabies, podoconiosis, taeniasis, and cysticercosis. While Rwanda aims to eliminate NTDs by 2030, some diseases remain a challenge.

"A lot of effort is being directed toward diseases like intestinal worms, snake bites, and rabies," Nshimiyimana said.

He also pointed out that while some diseases are no longer a major concern, continuous surveillance is essential.

Addressing the challenges, Nshimiyimana emphasized the need for a multi-sectoral approach involving the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Agriculture, and water and sanitation agencies.

"It's not just about providing pills but also ensuring access to clean water to prevent these diseases," he said.

While medication distribution remains a priority, resource mobilization is equally important. "We will continue distributing pills for intestinal worms, but we also need to secure funding to support NTD interventions, such as purchasing medicine for adults," he said, noting that while the World Health Organization (WHO) provides deworming pills for children, the government must cover adult treatments.