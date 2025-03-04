Africa: Inside Rwanda's Tungsten Mine Which Is the Leading Producer in Africa

It is a busy Monday at Nyakabingo Mine in Rulindo District as over 2,000 workers engage in various roles, from office duties to mechanised underground mining in search of wolframite, the host mineral for tungsten.

The site, located in Rwanda's hilly rural terrain, is Africa's largest producer of tungsten, a mineral the country has mined for more than 50 years.

Tungsten is a crucial metal used in manufacturing metal wires, electrodes, and wear-resistant machine parts. Rwanda exports significant amounts of tungsten, particularly to Austria, where it is processed for various industrial applications.

Nyakabingo mine produces 120 tonnes of wolframite per month, operated by Trinity Metals, a mining company primarily focusing on extracting tin, tungsten, and tantalum in Rwanda, formed by merging three separate companies: Trinity Musha Mines, Trinity Nyakabingo Mine, and Rutongo Mines.

Peter Geleta, the company's CEO says the mine has vast potential, estimating that it has at least 40 more years of viable mining.

"When we started the journey in 2022, we were producing 29 tonnes. So we have really increased the capacity, and it shows you what's possible with the right investment," he noted.

Upon its arrival, Trinity Metals invested in mechanisation, replacing a number of artisanal mining processes with modern machinery. The site now utilises bobcats, ore cars, and advanced laboratory equipment while also providing skill development programs for employees.

Such improvements have led to the establishment of longer mining tunnels and deeper excavation to expand operations. The company also plans to set up a processing plant to further boost production.

"There is no reason why this mine can't triple in size over the next five years," he says.

"We have got long life assets. These assets have got 40 years plus and they're good grades," he adds.

"High-grade Tungsten" and a strong workforce

Rwandan tungsten enjoys a strong reputation due to its high grade. In Austria where it is exported, Geleta says, they say it is one of the best in the world.

"They will tell you it's one of the highest-grade tungsten that they have seen from anywhere in the world. But the second thing is we have got a fantastic team," he pointed out.

Beyond production, he says Trinity Metals prioritises worker safety and community benefit.

"We need to keep our people safe. If we care for our people, they will care for us. We need to work with our communities. The community cannot be separated from us; we operate in the Nyakabingo community. They're part of us. 98 percent of our workforce comes from this local community," says Geleta.

The company enforces strict safety measures, providing protective gear and maintaining a low lost-time injury frequency rate of 0.31. The metric reflects minimal work interruptions due to workplace accidents.

Ernest Kwizera, 22, a worker who drives an ore car at the mine, says he was not only employed but also got the opportunity to be trained in driving ore car because such vehicles are not common.

He adds that the place emphasizes safety since they hold a morning meeting daily to emphasise safety before they go out to start working.

Justin Uwuringiyimana, General Manager of the mine, says workers are also taken care of well in terms of earning. He noted that the employees who earn the least don't go below Rwf 200,000 per month. Collectively, the salaries amount to over $700,000 per month.

Future expansion and investment

Geleta says there are many investors that are very interested and so, the company hopes to put in place studies that will show them what is in the ground.

"We are busy with work - study work that's going to help us attract other investors. One of the main things we do is building a reserve and resource statement. And once people understand what is in the ground, the life of the mine, and the economic feasibility, they will come and invest," he noted.

"Mostly when you look around the world, you get mines with 10 to 15 years of life. We have got a 40 years plus life of this mine," he added.

Emerging minerals and industry growth

Beyond tungsten, Rwanda is gaining attention for emerging minerals. For instance, in 2023 global mining giant Rio Tinto began the process of lithium exploration in the country.

At Trinity Metals' Musha mine in Eastern Province, drilling for tin and tantalum in 2018 revealed lithium deposits, though demand for lithium was then minimal. However, recent exploration has reignited interest.

"We were the first company to drill below 300 meters in Rwanda. We drilled down to 715 meters, 11 holes, and we have picked up significant lithium spodumene, in the pegmatite. So we now need to do further drilling, further study work," Geleta said.

Donat Nsengumuremyi, Mining Extraction and Inspection Division Manager at Rwanda Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board (RMB) says the country's mineral resources are divided into categories including metals, gemstones, construction minerals, and emerging minerals.