South Africa: Report On Hazelmere Dam Water Release Dismissed

UMngeni-uThukela Water has dismissed a video circulating suggesting that water will be released from the Hazelmere Dam without any prior warning being issued to communities living in the vicinity of the dam.

In a statement issued on Monday, uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said the entity has not effected a release of water from the Hazelmere Dam, as the video suggested on Sunday, 2 March 2025.

"The dam is currently overflowing due to the recent heavy rains in parts of KwaZulu-Natal that have pushed up dam levels to 102%.

"In this regard, uMngeni-uThukela Water issued a media statement on Friday, 28 February 2025, wherein it cautioned communities living downstream of the dam to practice extra caution, as the dam overflow would lead to the uMdloti River swelling," Maphumulo said.

uMngeni-uThukela Water will continue to monitor the Hazelmere Dam, and in the event that its level gets to 105%, the entity will consider a water release.

Maphumulo emphasised that in the event of a water release, uMngeni-uThukela Water, guided by its operating protocols, would inform the public and all affected stakeholders before effecting the water release.

"As the water levels at the Hazelmere Dam levels have not reached 105% mark, uMngeni[1]uThukela Water has no immediate plans of releasing water via its emergency scours. UMngeni-uThukela Water would therefore like to allay any public fears or concerns about water releases.

"We would also like to again remind the public to practice vigilance around the Umdloti River due to the dam overflow," Maphumulo said.

Floods

Addressing the media on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Thulasizwe Buthelezi announced that more than 20 people have lost their lives as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the province.

"We have lost more than 20 people in the last two months and we are continuing to count the cost, especially the destruction of public infrastructure such a roads, clinics and access to homes," Buthelezi said.

The MEC urged residents in low-lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground and appealed to people in the province to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel, as roads in eThekwini, are already flooded.

"We strongly urge residents in low-lying areas, and those who are near riverbanks, to immediately move away and seek shelter on higher ground. Residents are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel," the MEC said.

More rain expected

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has reported that isolated showers and thundershowers expected over the most parts of the country, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered over the south-eastern areas, as well as the western parts of the Northern Cape on Tuesday.

The forecaster has also issued an alert level 5 for eThekwini and other four KwaZulu-Natal areas, including Ray Nkonyeni, Mkhambathini, UMzumbe and Umdoni Local Municipalities.

"Take immediate action to ensure your safety. Stay indoors, avoid travel and follow evacuation instructions, if necessary," the weather service said in a statement on Monday.