South Africa: Department to Meet NGOs Impacted By Freeze On U.S. Funding

The Department of Health will initiate a consultative process this week with various organisations impacted by the decision of the United States government to freeze and reduce donor funding for HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis (TB) response programmes.

This follows the announcement by the United States President Donald Trump's administration about significant cuts to foreign aid.

Until recently the United States government's AIDS fund, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), supported numerous nonprofits in South Africa.

These organisations assisted provincial health departments in getting people tested for HIV and ensuring they received treatment.

While the government provided the medication, Pepfar funded the salaries of essential health workers, including nurses, pharmacists, data clerks, and community health workers, who were responsible for administering the drugs and supporting patients.

According to the department, the meeting with non-government organisations (NGOs) aims to receive first-hand information to understand the extent of the impact of funding cuts to make informed decisions on the proper interventions by government.

"The department values the contribution made by these organisations in the country's response to HIV/AIDS and TB, hence we remain committed to working with them to develop short-medium to long-term interventions," said the department.

Meanwhile, the department has urged all people living with HIV who were receiving their life-saving HIV treatment from the sites and centres funded by the United States government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Pepfar to continue their treatment at their nearest public health facilities.

"In the meantime, South Africans are also urged to go for regular health screening and testing to know their health status, and prevention measures to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"The department has already communicated with provinces to make necessary preparations and adjustments to accommodate new patients in the treatment programmes in accordance with relevant standard operating guidelines," the department added.