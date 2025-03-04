Zimbabwe: Lake Kariba Poised to Transform Zim's Blue Economy

Zimbabwe's largest water body, Lake Kariba, has the potential to contribute significantly to the country's aquaculture sector, a senior Government official has said.

Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Department in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mr Milton Makumbe said this at the two-day Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill stakeholders consultation meeting in Kariba yesterday.

He said Kariba has the potential to contribute towards the growth of the country's economy.

"Lake Kariba has the potential to significantly contribute to food security, economic growth and improved nutrition," he said.

He, however, said limited investment have hindered the full realisation of this potential.

Mr Makumbe said the enactment of the Bill will establish an enabling environment for the sustainable usage of the lake and ensure that aquaculture contributes significantly to the country's blue economy.

Lake Kariba is the largest water body in Zimbabwe, hosting the country's biggest aquaculture farm, Lake Harvest.