Zimbabwe: Lake Kariba Poised to Transform Zim's Blue Economy

3 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Zimbabwe's largest water body, Lake Kariba, has the potential to contribute significantly to the country's aquaculture sector, a senior Government official has said.

Director of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Department in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Mr Milton Makumbe said this at the two-day Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill stakeholders consultation meeting in Kariba yesterday.

He said Kariba has the potential to contribute towards the growth of the country's economy.

"Lake Kariba has the potential to significantly contribute to food security, economic growth and improved nutrition," he said.

He, however, said limited investment have hindered the full realisation of this potential.

Mr Makumbe said the enactment of the Bill will establish an enabling environment for the sustainable usage of the lake and ensure that aquaculture contributes significantly to the country's blue economy.

Lake Kariba is the largest water body in Zimbabwe, hosting the country's biggest aquaculture farm, Lake Harvest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.