South Africa: Cabinet Approves Reworked Budget - South African News Briefs - March 4, 2025

Cabinet Approves Reworked Budget After Tense Deliberations

The 2025 budget has been approved after intense deliberations and was finalized following efforts by a team led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, supported by the National Treasury, reports IOL. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was tasked with selecting funding options that balance fiscal constraints, protect low- and middle-income households, and support economic growth. The process was marked by tension, as Cabinet members recognized the budget's far-reaching impact on South African families. Earlier proposals, including a 2% VAT increase, were rejected due to concerns over their financial burden on citizens, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a ministerial team to refine the budget. The budget had been postponed twice, with parties like the Democratic Alliance opposing tax hikes, arguing they would strain South Africans financially. Godongwana and the National Treasury are set to present the finalized budget to Parliament on March 12.

Police Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal Heist Gang

Police are searching for an armed gang following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the R74 near Stanger on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, reports IOL. The suspects ambushed the CIT vehicle, opening fire and injuring two security officers - one with a gunshot wound and the other with moderate injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics treated both. The gang used explosives to access the cash and fled with an undisclosed amount, prompting a police investigation that temporarily closed the roadway.

Limpopo Declared 'Safest' Province Despite Hotspots

Limpopo Deputy Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers has declared the province one of the safest in South Africa, citing significant drops in 17 major crime categories during the second and third quarters of the 2024/2025 financial year, reports SABC News. However, Thohoyandou remains a hotspot for contact crimes like murder, rape, and robbery, ranking among the top 30 policing areas nationally. Vhembe District Commissioner Major-General Eddie Van der Walt attributes the high crime levels in the area to the rapid proliferation of liquor outlets, with authorities closing 335 shebeens and 627 taverns in recent raids. Despite these challenges, Limpopo recorded a 28% decrease in murder cases, which Scheepers credits to active community involvement and trust in the police.

