Africa: NGOs Seek New Sources of Aid As Traditional Donors Reduce Funding

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — The U.N.'s special representative on sexual violence in conflict said that when military spending goes up worldwide, it increases conflicts that mainly affect women and children.

"What we are seeing is that sexual violence is plaguing conflict, and is significantly impacting all civilians, but significantly women and girls, Pramila Patten told VOA at the International Humanitarian Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"We should invest more in prevention. We should invest in addressing the root cause, which is marginalization, poverty, gender inequality," she said. "Of course, we have to respond, but I think prevention is where we should invest more."

Many humanitarian groups at the U.N. and Saudi-organized forum held in February said traditional Western donors have reduced or halted funding.

In the United States, the Trump administration has moved to cut tens of billions of dollars in foreign aid, though its actions face legal challenges now winding their way through the courts.

Leila Pakkala, the director of UNICEF's supply division, said her agency is seeking $9.9 billion to help more than 109 million vulnerable children and their families.

"This year as we're looking at the humanitarian spectrum, we're looking at increased needs, whether it's in nutrition, whether it's around water and sanitation, access to health, and making sure children don't lose out on immunization," she said.

She said resources are not keeping pace with demand.

"We have increased numbers of wasting severe acute malnutrition in children around the world, whether it's in conflict and fragile context, or whether it's at the onset of rapid response emergencies, natural disasters," she said.

In southern Africa, perennial drought, floods and cyclones affect children and their families, she said.

"The needs outweigh the ability to respond," Pakkala said.

Dereje Wordofa, president of the nonprofit SOS Children's Villages International, said climate change is contributing to a general humanitarian crisis.

"The situation is worsening and particularly in eastern and southern Africa. There are more people who are affected by humanitarian crisis than any time before," he said. "The sheer amount of money required to bring services and goods to these affected communities is very, very high. And the international humanitarian funding is not marching to this scale and the magnitude of need."

Some groups are turning to organizations such as the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for funding.

Hana Omar, the center's director of partnerships and international relations, said KSReflief is assisting many African countries as conflicts and climate change leave more people in need.

"We remain committed to deliver our aid, to find ways to advocate for the rights of these people and to make sure that we reach those in need. There is still hope people want to solve and to find solutions for all these challenges," Omar said.

This year KSRelief organized the aid forum with the U.N. under the theme: "Navigating the Future of Humanitarian Response" as it celebrated its 10th anniversary of humanitarian work outside the borders of Saudi Arabia.

((Columbus Mavhunga, VOA News, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.))