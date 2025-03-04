Zimbabwe: Rufaro Stadium a Muddy Swamp As World-Class Dream Is Washed Away By Rains - Mafume Insists It Will Host International Matches

4 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Putting lipstick on a pig - this old adage aptly summarises the superficial renovations carried out at Rufaro Stadium by the Harare City Council.

Rufaro Stadium was reopened last year after years of closure, with Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume touting the facility as one of the best in Zimbabwe, even comparing its pitch to Spain's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mafume enthusiastically described Rufaro Stadium as a "lush green" venue, celebrating the achievement of reopening the imposing structure in Mbare.

However, less than a year after its reopening, Rufaro is already showing signs of deterioration, with the superficial facelift beginning to unravel.

The stadium has hosted four matches in eight days as the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League kicked off last week.

In the rains, the pitch is prone to waterlogging, with large patches of thick, sticky mud covering parts of the field.

This is in stark contrast to Mafume's assurances that a proper drainage system had been installed during the renovations.

Speaking recently at a council meeting, Mafume praised the "developments" at Rufaro, saying that the aim was to bring international football back to Mbare.

"We are the biggest investors in sport in this country as the City of Harare. Every weekend, something is happening in Harare. Our contribution to sport is not something that should be taken lightly. We must improve Rufaro Stadium, Gwanzura Stadium, and many other stadiums in the city," he said.

"We are happy that we have six teams in the PSL, and our next goal is to bring international soccer back to the streets of Harare."

However, with the league still in its early stages, questions are being raised over Rufaro Stadium's readiness to host multiple matches.

Dynamos, CAPS United, ZPC Kariba, and Herentals are using the stadium for their home matches, as renovations at the National Sports Stadium are yet to be completed.

Despite these plans, Rufaro Stadium remains far from meeting the standards required to host international matches, with several areas falling short.

Mafume deceived football fans when the City Council, through a deal with Henriatta Rushwaya's Okima Plastics, installed bucket seats in a small section of Rufaro Stadium.

The situation raises concerns about the sustainability of the renovations and whether the stadium can withstand the demands of a full football season, let alone attract international fixtures.

Zimbabwe is burdened with a lack of proper facilities that have forced football teams to play outside the country with the situation predicted to exacerbate with a visible pack of appetite by relevant authorities to address the dire situation.

