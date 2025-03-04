Somalia: Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution On the Al-Shabaab Sanctions Mandate Renewal

press release

John Kelley

Acting U.S. Alternate Representative

New York, New York

March 3, 2025

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Madam President.

I'd like to thank the members of the Council for their engagement on this resolution, and the United Kingdom for its assiduous effort as the penholder. The United States welcomes the extension of the Panel of Experts mandate and renewal of some arms embargo, travel ban, and asset freeze measures.

The renewal of the Panel provides critical oversight and reporting necessary to inform the Al-Shabaab Sanctions Committee and this Council. We look forward to the swift appointment of the experts so they can begin their important work.

The Red Sea smuggling routes connecting Somalia-based terrorist groups to those in Yemen place a premium on international cooperation.

We are concerned by growing ties between Al-Shabaab and the Houthis in particular. We encourage dialogue between the Yemen and Al-Shabaab sanctions Panels, and countries in the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, to shed light on and ultimately sever the ties between the Houthis and Al-Shabaab.

Regional dialogue is also needed to address piracy, weapons trafficking, and the illicit activities that fuel terrorism.

If fully implemented by Member States, the measures in this resolution will curb al-Shabaab's, and other non-state actors', access to funds and weapons needed to carry out attacks and address the drivers of conflict in Somalia. They will also ensure Somalia's security and the police institutions can receive the needed resources to combat terrorism and secure the people of Somalia.

We urge our fellow Council members to support additional designations, including those of Al-Shabaab operatives. In addition to those operational significance, these designations demonstrate the international community will promote accountability and end impunity for those who undermine peace and security in Somalia and the region.

The United States will address the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups and will continue to work closely with the Government of Somalia, fellow Council members, and all stakeholders to protect our shared interests.

Thank you, Madam President.