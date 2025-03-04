Zimbabwe: Sir Alex Ferguson Charms Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, was abuzz with excitement as the legendary former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, made a surprise visit to the resort town.

The 83-year-old football icon arrived in Zimbabwe's tourism capital on Sunday, leaving locals and tourists star-struck. His two-day visit was a testament to the country's growing reputation as a premier tourist destination, attracting high-profile figures from around the world.

Sir Alex's presence in Victoria Falls was a significant event, with fans and locals alike clamouring for photo opportunities. Despite his private holiday, he graciously posed for pictures with staff and guests at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, and later, while exploring the breathtaking Victoria Falls rainforest.

The media, however, was kept at bay, with his handlers ensuring that he was not disturbed during his visit.

Sir Alex's name is etched in football history, having transformed Manchester United into a global powerhouse during his 27-year tenure.

His impressive legacy includes 13 English Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies, earning him a revered status among football fans worldwide.

Even in retirement, his influence remains strong, with Manchester United fans holding him in high regard.

Victoria Falls has become a magnet for global sports icons and celebrities, with Sir Alex joining an elite list of visitors that includes Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Barcelona's Rayco Garcia, and Hollywood stars such as Paris Hilton, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The steady stream of high-profile visitors is a testament to the country's success in positioning tourism as a key economic driver.