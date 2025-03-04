Nigeria Records 38 Cases of Lassa Fever, 9 Deaths in 7 Days

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that the country has recorded 38 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever and nine deaths in one week.

NCDC disclosed this in its week seven epidemiological (epi) report on its official website.

The new cases, a decline from the 54 recorded in week 6, were reported across Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Cross River, and Kogi states. Despite the drop in cases, the fatality rate remains concerning, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 19.7 per cent, higher than the 17.8 per cent recorded in the same period in 2024.

According to the NCDC, at least one confirmed case has been reported in 12 states since the beginning of the year, affecting 66 local government areas.

The disease remains concentrated in three states: Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, which accounted for 73 percent of all confirmed cases. Ondo led with 34 percent, followed by Edo (21%) and Bauchi (18%).

The report indicates that young adults between the ages of 21 and 30 are the most affected, though cases have been recorded in individuals ranging from one to 94. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases stands at 1:0.8.

However, no new healthcare worker infections were recorded during the week, and the number of suspected cases has decreased compared to the same period in 2024.

The report stated that in response to the ongoing outbreak, the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) remains active, coordinating efforts to contain the spread of the virus at all levels.

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever primarily transmitted through contact with rodent excreta or bodily fluids of infected individuals.

NCDC has urged Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene and avoid exposure to rodents to reduce transmission risks.