Kenya: National Treasury, UK's Odi Partner to Improve Tax Policy and Revenue Mobilization

Nairobi — Kenya and the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the National Treasury and the UK's Overseas Development Institute conduct tax policy analysis to support evidence-based policy recommendations and informed decision-making.

The partnership signing was witnessed by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan.

ODI is Britain's leading independent think tank on international development and humanitarian issues.

The mission of the organization is to inspire and inform policy and practice that leads to the reduction of poverty, the alleviation of suffering, and the achievement of sustainable livelihoods in developing countries.

The collaboration will boost tax research, capacity-building initiatives, and the dissemination of research findings, strengthening Kenya's ability to formulate sound fiscal policies.

Speaking at the event, Mbadi emphasized that the MoU comes at an opportune moment as the government rolls out the National Tax Policy and the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy.

He reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to leveraging strategic international partnerships to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization, promote transparency, and build a more efficient and equitable tax system that drives sustainable economic growth.