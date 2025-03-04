Kenya: National Treasury, UK's Odi Partner to Improve Tax Policy and Revenue Mobilization

3 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya and the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the National Treasury and the UK's Overseas Development Institute conduct tax policy analysis to support evidence-based policy recommendations and informed decision-making.

The partnership signing was witnessed by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan.

ODI is Britain's leading independent think tank on international development and humanitarian issues.

The mission of the organization is to inspire and inform policy and practice that leads to the reduction of poverty, the alleviation of suffering, and the achievement of sustainable livelihoods in developing countries.

The collaboration will boost tax research, capacity-building initiatives, and the dissemination of research findings, strengthening Kenya's ability to formulate sound fiscal policies.

Speaking at the event, Mbadi emphasized that the MoU comes at an opportune moment as the government rolls out the National Tax Policy and the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy.

He reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to leveraging strategic international partnerships to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization, promote transparency, and build a more efficient and equitable tax system that drives sustainable economic growth.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.