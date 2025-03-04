Kenya: Odibets Celebrates FKF's Appointment of Mccarthy, Pledges Support for Hussein and Mariga's Leadership

4 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenyan betting firm Odibets has commended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for appointing Benni McCarthy as the new Harambee Stars head coach.

The move, seen as a turning point for Kenyan football, has been widely welcomed by fans and stakeholders alike.

Odibets has been a key partner in supporting the sport's growth, and with a fresh leadership team at FKF, led by President Hussein Mohammed and Deputy President McDonald Mariga, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to elevating the football experience in Kenya.

As Harambee Stars prepare for their next big matches, football enthusiasts can experience the thrill of the game beyond the pitch.

