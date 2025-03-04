Uganda: Surge in Neurosurgeries At Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital has expanded its neurosurgical capabilities, now performing over 500 complex surgeries annually, up from 200 a few years ago.

The introduction of advanced imaging technologies such as CT scans, MRI, and image-guided systems has significantly improved treatment precision, enabling the hospital to manage complex conditions like brain tumors and pituitary microadenomas at no cost to patients.

"In the past, patients with neurosurgical conditions struggled to access proper investigations and treatment. With advanced technology, neurosurgical care has become more available and affordable," said Dr. Blessing Michael Rutaremwa, a consultant neurosurgeon at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Inside the hospital's neurosurgery operating room, a dedicated team of experts moves swiftly between patients, using cutting-edge technology such as CT scans, MRI, ultrasound guidance, and microscopy to deliver high-quality care.

Dr. Blessing outlined some of the common signs of neurosurgical conditions, including persistent headaches, strokes, back pain, neurotrauma from accidents, and congenital conditions such as hydrocephalus in children.

The hospital now performs up to six surgeries daily, addressing critical cases that previously required treatment abroad.

The increase in surgeries is largely driven by trauma-related accidents and a rise in hydrocephalus cases, particularly among children.

"Due to the increasing cases of hydrocephalus and trauma from car and boda boda accidents, the disease burden remains high compared to the number of neurosurgeons available," said Dr. Ryan Ormond, MD, PhD, an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado.

The shift to minimally invasive surgical techniques has played a crucial role in improving patient recovery.

In a breakthrough case, a young woman with a skull base tumor underwent a minimally invasive procedure through the nose, reducing recovery time.

"Today, Dr. Blessing and I used a transnasal route under the microscope to remove the tumor. It came out very nicely," explained Dr. Kevin Lillehei, MD, Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Colorado.

The patient had a growing tumor in the pituitary gland that extended into the suprasellar region, affecting her vision.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The successful procedure highlighted the impact of advanced surgical techniques in enhancing patient outcomes.

Despite these advancements, the demand for neurosurgical care continues to rise, emphasizing the need for more specialized surgeons.

"The burden of neurosurgical diseases is significantly high, yet the number of neurosurgeons remains inadequate," noted Dr. Ryan.

As Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital continues to expand its neurosurgical services, specialists are calling for increased investment in training and recruitment to meet the region's growing medical needs.