Nigeria: Show Patriotism, Identify With What We're Doing, Delta Govt Tells Opposition

Asaba — The Delta State Government, yesterday, told the opposition to show some elements of patriotism in identifying with what government is doing.

State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who addressed newsmen in Asaba, said the state government would not allow politicians continue to paint pictures that were at variance with the reality on ground.

Aniagwu, who was reacting to comments by former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege during a visit to Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas of the state, reiterated the determination of the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration to continue to reply critics with projects.

He said: "At the weekend, we saw the former Deputy President of the Senate, man Governor Oborevwori defeated roundly in the last election accusing our government of neglecting the people of Southern and Northern senatorial districts.

"Starting from the Southern senatorial district in Isoko South, we have a good number of roads that we are constructing and in Isoko North, we have the Southern Delta University located in Ozoro and you can see the amount of structures we are building there.

"We have also continued efforts to ensure that the Technical College in Irri is completed in good time. The College of Health Technology, Ovrode if you go there now, you see the speed at which we are going on with that project.

"The Ughelli-Asaba Road which cuts across the three senatorial districts is also receiving serious attention and in Patani, we are working on Uduophori Road, schools, water projects are ongoing and if you move from there towards Bomadi, you will see that the Ohoror-Bomadi Road which is about 47km is ongoing.

"In our last EXCO meeting, we also approved the Bomadi-Gbaregolor Road of 18.6km, in Burutu, we have the Okontu-Ogulaha Road 12.5km being reconstructed."

In Warri South-West, we have Benikrukru internal roads, Okerenkoko internal roads, Okerenkoko, Kokodiagbene internal roads.

"If you proceed to Warri North, the Ogbudugbudu-Ogbeinbiri Road is being worked on. The Trans Warri-Ode-Itsekiri road and bridges are ongoing and we have put the contract under ISPO which means we will be paying the contractor over N1billion every month to enable the contractor complete the project on time.

"We have also completed a number of roads in Warri South, including the Upper and Lower Erejuwa Road, Esisi Road, the Omadino Technical College is also completed and we will soon admit students into the school."

Saying that Governor Oborevwori has his footprints in the nine councils of Delta North, he said the state government had been able to deal and complete the storm drainage in Owa-Alero to Owa-Ofie River, Idumu-Etiti Street is completed, Aliosimi- Owanta Road, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In Ndokwa West, the Eweshi-Utagba-Uno Road, the Ndemili-Utagba-Uno Road, in Ukwuani, we have the Amai-Aragba Road already awarded in addition to what we are doing in the health and education sectors," he said.

He said the governor had taken actions to improve the landscape and the skyline of the capital territory, recalling efforts to rehabilitate the Ogbeogonogo Nnebisi Road starting from Interbau Roundabout all the way to Abraka.